MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in Muskegon.

Around midnight, officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to the area of Catherine Avenue near Maple Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old Muskegon woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The police department said she died at the scene.

“The Muskegon Department of Public Safety wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family,” the department said in a press release.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but officers do not believe this was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

The shooting remains under investigation.