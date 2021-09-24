Woman pleads to 2019 double murder in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman charged with killing a Muskegon couple two years ago has pleaded to murder.

Monica Bagley pleaded no contest Aug. 24 to two counts of second-degree murder. Two counts of open murder were dropped by the prosecution.

An undated courtesy photo of Charles Cooper and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Martin. (Linda Austin)

Authorities say Bagley stabbed and killed her neighbors Charles Cooper, 71, and Linda Martin, 66, at their home in Muskegon in July 2019. She was arrested the same day their bodies were discovered.

In September 2018, Bagley was found not competent to stand trial, which means she was not capable of understanding or assisting in her own defense. She was sent to a psychiatric hospital for treatment until she could be declared competent; it was not immediately clear when that happened.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing. Bagley is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9.