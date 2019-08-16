Woman pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanors in fatal crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in connection to a fatal crash in Muskegon County.

On Friday, Marissa Marie Galdeen pleaded guilty to two counts of a moving violation causing death.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. May 5 near the intersection on W. Michillinda Road and N. Weber Road in Fruitland Township, north of Muskegon.

Authorities said 77-year-old John Humphreys was driving westbound on W. Michillinda Road when his vehicle was struck at the intersection. Humphreys and his wife, 76-year-old Ruth Humphreys, were killed in the crash.

Galdeen was charged in connection to the crash in July.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.