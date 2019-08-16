Woman pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanors in fatal crash

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic muskegon county hall of justice_1530737206519.jpg.jpg

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in connection to a fatal crash in Muskegon County.

On Friday, Marissa Marie Galdeen pleaded guilty to two counts of a moving violation causing death.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. May 5 near the intersection on W. Michillinda Road and N. Weber Road in Fruitland Township, north of Muskegon.

Authorities said 77-year-old John Humphreys was driving westbound on W. Michillinda Road when his vehicle was struck at the intersection. Humphreys and his wife, 76-year-old Ruth Humphreys, were killed in the crash.

Galdeen was charged in connection to the crash in July.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 