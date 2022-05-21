MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent Friday evening murder-suicide in Muskegon.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to a home on 7th Street near West Forest Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found the bodies of a 44-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

The police department says that information that officers gathered from witnesses suggests that a family argument ended when the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

This incident remains under investigation.