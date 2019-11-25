Woman killed in Norton Shores hit-and-run ID’d

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Norton Shores early Sunday and then took off.

The victim was identified Monday as Francis Houck, 53.

The crash happened on Seaway Drive between Norton Avenue and Seminole Road around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say Houck was walking east when she was hit. She died at the scene.

The Norton Shores Police Department says it found vehicle parts near Houck and it’s now working to figure out the make and model of the car involved.

Anyone who saw the crash or knows who was driving the vehicle is asked to call NSPD at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME (27463).