Woman killed in downtown Muskegon stabbing; 1 arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of a woman.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Muskegon police were called to the area of W. Western Avenue at 5th Street on a report of an assault involving a blade. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old Muskegon area woman suffering from stab wounds. She died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspected attacker at a nearby home. The 36-year-old man was taken into custody and remains in the Muskegon County jail awaiting arraignment on open murder charges.

Police believe the victim and suspect got into a fight before the stabbing. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.