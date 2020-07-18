Woman killed in downtown Muskegon stabbing; 1 arrested

Muskegon County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of a woman.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Muskegon police were called to the area of W. Western Avenue at 5th Street on a report of an assault involving a blade. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old Muskegon area woman suffering from stab wounds. She died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspected attacker at a nearby home. The 36-year-old man was taken into custody and remains in the Muskegon County jail awaiting arraignment on open murder charges.

Police believe the victim and suspect got into a fight before the stabbing. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 