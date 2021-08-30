Woman killed in crash north of Muskegon

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Orshal and McMillan roads in Fruitland Township on Aug. 30, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and a child seriously injured in a crash in rural Muskegon County Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Osrhal Road and McMillan Road in Fruitland Township, between Muskegon and Whitehall.

Michigan State Police say an eastbound driver in a Dodge Journey didn’t obey a stop sign at the intersection and broadsided a northbound Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape, a 38-year-old Muskegon woman, died at the scene. Her name was not released later Monday.

A child in the back seat of the Escape was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital and listed in serious condition.

MSP did not report any injuries to the driver of the Journey, a 19-year-old Twin Lake woman.

It was unclear whether that driver was cited or if she is expected to be charged. Police were still investigating the crash.

