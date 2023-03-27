LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Muskegon on Friday.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Whitehall and River roads in Laketon Township, north of Muskegon.

Investigators said a Chevy Trailblazer was heading south on Whitehall Road when the driver did not stop at the red light, hitting an eastbound Nissan Frontier.

The passenger in the Trailblazer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an MCSO news release. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 21-year-old Amber Prause.

The crash remains under investigation.