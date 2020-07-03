Woman found shot dead in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman in her early 20s was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in Muskegon County.

Police were called to a possible domestic assault just after 3:15 a.m. Friday at the East Park Manor at 615 E Hovey Ave in Muskegon Heights.

Investigators say they found the woman dead when they arrived.

No suspect is in custody. Officers are still investigating the death.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900.