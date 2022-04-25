MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in Muskegon Heights early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department were sent to the intersection of East Hackley Avenue and Riordan Street.

Responding officers found Rayna Garrett with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said that Garrett was a passenger inside a vehicle when she was shot. No one else was hurt.

At this time police don’t have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900.

This incident remains under investigation.