MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was shot in Muskegon Heights Monday morning has died, the Muskegon Heights Police Department said.

The police department said that it was notified on Wednesday that the woman, identified as 38-year-old Carrie Golidy of Muskegon Heights, died from her injuries.

The shooting happened on Monday around 2:50 p.m. on Howden Street near E Barney Avenue.

Arriving officers from the Muskegon Heights Police Department found Goldy with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives, along with the Michigan State Police, are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231.722.3751.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly spelled the victim’s name. We regret this error which has been corrected.