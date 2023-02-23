MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who allegedly led police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash near Muskegon is facing charges.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Latitia Jacquan Pimpleton, 23, with operating while intoxicated causing death, fleeing and eluding and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Tuesday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy responded to a report of a road rage incident shortly after midnight Tuesday and that when he tried to pull the driver over, she took off. The chase ended when the woman’s car collided with an innocent passerby at the intersection of Hall Road and Maple Island Road in Egelston Township, near Muskegon.

The victim was identified as Brian Frey, 53, of Cedar Creek Township, which is near Twin Lake.