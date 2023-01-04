MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Text messages read in court detailed the last days of a 15-year-old who authorities say was starved and tortured to death by his mother and elder brother, with the pair talking about withholding food from the victim, force-feeding him hot sauce and throwing cold water on him.

A Muskegon County judge on Wednesday decided there is enough evidence to send Shanda Vander Ark to trial for murder and child abuse in the death of Timothy Ferguson.

Timothy died July 6, 2022, in the Norton Shores home he shared with his mother, elder brother Paul Ferguson and younger brother.

Muskegon County Medical Examiner Joyce DeJong testified during Vander Ark’s preliminary hearing Wednesday that she ruled the death a homicide, saying Timothy died of “dehydration and extreme emaciation due to malnutrition and starvation.” She listed hypothermia as a significant contributing factor. She said autopsy she conducted showed Timothy weighed 69 pounds at the time of his death. An average 15-year-old weighs around 130 pounds.

Paul Ferguson, 20, took the stand wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and shackled hand and foot. He is charged with child abuse in connection to his brother’s death and testified against his mother as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Paul Ferguson said Timothy had autism with speech and motor impairment and that he and his mother set up their work schedules so one of them was home with him most of the time. He said his mother would tell him what to feed Timothy.

Asked what Timothy was being fed in the weeks ahead of his death, Paul Ferguson replied, “bread with hot sauce or rice with hot sauce.” He described the burn of the hot sauce as “severely painful.” He said Vander Ark told him to give Timothy the hot sauce as punishment for “stealing food he didn’t need.”

With Paul Ferguson in the courtroom to testify, Vander Ark told her attorney that she was having a panic attack. He asked for a short break so she could “recover herself.” The judge was skeptical.

“She seems perfectly fine,” Muskegon County Judge Maria Ladas Hoopes said. “I’m just going to go forward. If we have further trouble, we will deal with it.”

Text messages pulled from Paul Ferguson’s phone were read aloud by a detective during the preliminary hearing. They outlined a history of dumping cold water on him on Timothy and making him take cold showers, and feeding him only bread, rice and bread with hot sauce on it.

“I know he’s thin,” a June 29, 2022, text from Vander Ark to Paul Ferguson read. “That being said, he told me a week and a half ago that he wanted to be thin to make me feel bad for punishing him. You don’t get to grump at him for that, though. I already lit into him plenty for it.”

The pair talked about Timothy shaking and struggling to walk, but they dismissed those symptoms as fake.

“Timothy was doing his fake stumbling and falling last night, of course, so I decided to prove once again how fake it is,” a text sent early on July 5 from Vander Ark read. “I asked him if he can stop doing that, if he can eat a whole pizza by himself and he said yes, of course. And then I told him how obvious it was that it was fake and he had just proven that yet again. And of course he just looked down and didn’t respond.”

In the texts, the two said they were determined to “outlast” Timothy, who by mid-day July 5 had “glazed” eyes, according to his brother, and was not responding to them.

“Do you honestly believe we should be worried?” one text from Vander Ark read.

“IDK. I’m just tired of him being such a nuisance,” Paul Ferguson replied.

In the texts, Vander Ark told Paul Ferguson to keep Timothy awake by making sure he was uncomfortable and throwing cold water on him.

“Maybe force his mouth open and put some hot sauce in there considering everything he’s put us through,” one text from Vander Ark said.

The texts and Paul Ferguson’s testimony revealed Vander Ark was monitoring her sons via surveillance cameras in the home while she was at work. Investigators said she could also speak to them through the cameras. The texts also included detailed instructions from Vander Ark to Paul Ferguson about the tasks and chores she wanted him and Timothy to complete.

“…I ended up dragging him back into his small room because I wasn’t going to risk having him access to the tub or other things overnight,” Vander Ark wrote at 11:49 p.m. on July 5. “He’s still trying to be stupid but I will tell you more tomorrow while I take you to work, describing how many different ways I proved that he is faking. He’s still doing it, though. It’s beyond ridiculous.”

Investigators told the court that the “small room” Vander Ark was referencing saw a closet in the home with an alarm on the door. There was no furniture in it — only a tarp and a cardboard box.

“It had an overpowering odor of urine when I opened the door” of the closet, Norton Shores Police Department Detective Sgt. Joel Hoeksema testified.

On July 6 at 6:09 a.m., Vander Ark texted Paul Ferguson that it was time to get up and telling to check on Timothy. Emergency responders were soon called to the home.

Timothy died at the home and his body was still on the floor on the home’s lower level when detectives were called there. There were locks on the refrigerator door, photos entered into evidence showed.

Police also photographed the alarm on the closet door on July 6. Hoeksema said that when police returned to the home on July 7 to seize that alarm, it was missing. Vander Ark, who had not yet been charged, stayed in the home overnight, the detective sergeant said.