Woman arrested in connection to Muskegon stabbing

Muskegon County

An undated booking photo of Pamela Harvey. (Courtesy of Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 59-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Muskegon.

Pamela Harvey has been arrested with obstructing a criminal investigation.

Muskegon Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirms Harvey has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 61-year-old Curtis Stovall. However, he couldn’t say if she will be charged with the stabbing.

Officers were alerted to the crime around 5:49 p.m. Sunday, when they took a call about a man who was not breathing at a Bayview Tower apartment, located on Spring Street at E. Walton Avenue.

Police say Stovall was dead when they arrived. Authorities are investigating Stovall’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

