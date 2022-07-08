NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was charged with murder Friday in the death of a teenager in Norton Shores who authorities say had been abused.

The Norton Shores Police Department said officers were sent Wednesday morning to a home on Marshall Road near Cherry Avenue to investigate a suspicious death. There, they found a teenage boy dead.

In court, he was identified as Timothy Ferguson, 15.

A prosecutor said the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, saying Timothy was malnourished and showed signs of hypothermia.

Shanda Vander Ark, 43, identified by prosecutors as Timothy’s primary caregiver, was taken to the Muskegon County Jail. She was charged Friday afternoon with open murder and first-degree child abuse.

Appearing at arraignment via video, Vander Ark leaned forward, complaining of nausea as the judge explained the charges against her and her rights. When the judge said she was charged with open murder, she said, “Oh, God,” and rocked back and forth.

The prosecutor said Vander Ark “engaged in an umber of punishments” that were “beyond the pale,” saying she denied the child food, fed him only bread or bread soaked in hot sauce, poured hot sauce down his throat and placed him in an ice bath the day before his death.

Prosecutors also said that Vander Ark should not have had custody of the boy, saying an investigation by children’s protective services in Oklahoma in 2012 yielded a recommendation that her parental rights should be terminated. At that time, she agreed to leave the home and not have custody of the child.

Asked about her employment, Vander Ark told the court she is a law clerk for Newaygo County Circuit Court. She said she has passed the bar but has not yet received her license because her husband suffered a stroke.

Muskegon County Judge Ladas Hoopes denied her bond and granted Vander Ark a court-appointed attorney. She is expected back in court for a hearing July 21.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.