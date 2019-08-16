Witnesses: 2 kids injured in Muskegon Co. crash

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted:
A photo near a crash near Holton and Whitehall roads in North Muskegon. (Aug. 16, 2019)

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women say two kids were sent to the hospital after a crash in Muskegon County.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Holton and Whitehall roads in North Muskegon.

Linda Booker told News 8 she was driving her silver Chevrolet Traverse when she was hit.

Booker says a man driving a tree service truck didn’t slow down when it ran into a red SUV, which slammed into her Traverse.

Two kids in the red SUV were sent to the hospital, Booker says.

Jeanette Lacy, a passerby who got out to help, told News 8 both of the kids were boys.

One appeared to be 5 years old and the other seemed to be 6 or 7 years old, she says.

Authorities did not immediately release information to News 8 about the crash.





