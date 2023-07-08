MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people were at the Muskegon County Airport Saturday for the first day of the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show.

The show was sold out Saturday, with 9,000 to 10,000 people in attendance. It started at 9 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m.

There were many different kinds of planes at the event, ranging from newer planes to some from World War II. People were able to climb into some of the planes and see what they looked like inside. They also had the option to go up in the air on a helicopter or plane. Along with the planes to observe, there were also food trucks and different vendors at the event.

Muskegon has not had an air show for years: The last was the Muskegon Air Fair, which ended in 2006.

Organizers for the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show said they wanted to bring the tradition of air shows back to the community.

“Seeing airplanes in flight, whether you’re going to be a pilot or not, it sparks the imagination. It makes us dream about what’s possible,” Brenda Kerfoot, the Yankee Air Museum’s communications coordinator, said. “And today, frankly, there are a lot of aviation-related careers that are from being a pilot to air traffic control to maintenance and engineering and all of those things. And it just kind of opens the door for people to think about that. And how often can you be right next to aircraft like this or military aircraft that are going to be flying and talk to the people that fly them?”

The performances were the main focus of the show, with performers like Captain Lindsay Johnson, the first female demo pilot from the Air Force and Rob Holland, who is an 11-time consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic champion.

Among the great pilots was RT Dickson from North Carolina. Dickson been flying since he was a teenager.

For this air show, he flew a plane called the Swamp Fox, which was used in World War II.

Dickson said he loves coming to air shows because he gets to talk to people who share his love of planes and flying.

“I’ve always loved aviation. I’ve always loved flying. And it’s just been a passion of mine, so I’ve flown corporate, fly air shows, I’ve done flight instruction. And it’s just, it’s a part of me is the flying,” Dickson said. “I’m really excited to be here, to talk to kids and to try and inspire the next generation into getting involved in aviation.”

The last day of the air show is Sunday, and it will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online and cannot be purchased at the door.