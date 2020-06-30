Whitmer seeks federal declaration for W MI flood aid

Flooding along Heights Ravenna Road near Broton Road in Sullivan Township on May 19, 2020.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the federal Small Business Administration to move so West Michigan homeowners affected by May flooding can get more aid.

Whitmer sent a letter to the SBA Friday asking for an administrative declaration in Muskegon County, as well as neighboring Kent, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

If approved, homeowners can will have access to long-term, low-interest loans to help cover damage costs.

Both Muskegon and Ottawa counties declared local emergencies due to the flooding, which happened amid heavy rainfall that also contributed to the failure of two dams and serious flooding in Midland County on the other side of the state.

An SBA survey found at least 35 homes sustained major damage in the flooding.