WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Whitehall police are looking for an assault suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

It is happening on Johannah Street near South Mears Avenue. The Whitehall Police Department in a Facebook post said an assault suspect “may have escaped” a home and could be in the area.

In a 4:20 p.m. update, the police department said he was not found in the home. Officers are looking for him with drone aircraft.

Police say the suspect is a white man with red hair, blue eyes and several tattoos. He stands at 6’2″ and weighs around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

The Whitehall Police Department said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see someone that matches his description, call 911. Police say you should not approach him.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.