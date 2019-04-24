Whitehall man arrested on child porn charges
WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Whitehall man has been arraigned on multiple charges of child sexually abusive activity.
Robert Dean Stribley, 58, was arrested after an undercover investigation of his online activity and search of his home were conducted, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
He was charged on Friday, April 19 with two charges of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.
Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.
