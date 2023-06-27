A rendering of the development planned for 115 Lake St. in Whitehall. (Courtesy Michigan Economic Development Corporation)

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A development planned for Whitehall will bring around 32 new housing units near the shoreline of White Lake.

The development is planned for a vacant lot that used to be the spot of Pinheads Bowling Alley, located at 115 Lake St. across from Goodrich Park. It will connect the park to the downtown area, according to documents from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Along with around 32 housing units, the three-story building will also have around 2,050 square feet of commercial space.

The MEDC on Tuesday approved a $1.5 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program grant for the project expected to bring around $8.7 million capital investment. Because of lower rental rates in the city, the project is not feasible without the grant, MEDC documents say.

After the grant is applied, the project is expected to have only a .88% return over the first 20 years.

The city of Whitehall has also approved a Commercial Rehabilitation Act tax abatement over 10 years, which is expected to be worth around $733,000.