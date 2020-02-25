Closings & Delays
White Lake fire chief placed on administrative leave

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman speaks to media on Sept. 9, 2020.

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief of the White Lake Fire Authority has been put on administrative leave.

In a statement Tuesday, WLFA said Chief Gregory Holman is on leave while the personnel committee investigates reports of procedural and operational issues. He has been the fire chief since 2011.

“The independent investigation in no way involves any issue related to the upcoming millage to fund improvements to the authority,” the fire authority’s statement reads. “Despite rumors to the contrary Chief Holman’s leave was not related to any criminal conduct by any employee or agent of the authority.”

News 8 reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies and have not found any open criminal investigations.

