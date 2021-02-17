Whitehall adapting popular sledding hill to cold temps

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve stepped outside lately you know it’s cold, very cold. It means families hoping to enjoy the winter weather have to be careful as any outdoor activity for long periods of time can become dangerous.

It’s one of the reasons city leaders, the local Rotary Club and White Lake community came together to make sure one of the area’s most popular winter attractions would be ready for anything Mother Nature throws its way.

“This is the first time we’ve had this level of community involvement with local citizens,” Whitehall City Council Member Steven Salter said. “It’s a wonderful thing for the entire community to rally behind something like this.”

It’s a sledding hill, a popular one at that. On any given winter afternoon, the parking lot on the north end of North Mears Avenue is filled with cars and families out enjoying the hill with their children, except this year there’s been a problem.

“At the beginning of the season there was no snow,” Salter said. “How can you go sledding with no snow? So, it was a blessing to have these guys come forward to the city and help make this wonderful snow hill possible for the people of the entire community.”

‘These guys’ are the White Lake Snow Farmers, a group of four men who work for free with the help of their fundraiser to grow snow throughout the White Lake area.

If you’ve looked outside lately, you could say they’re having quite a harvest.

“Last year, at the beginning of this winter, we had all that cold weather and no snow at all for quite a while,” White Lake Snow Farmer John Hanson said. “So, we decided there must be something we could do, had to be something because this area is special. We’ve seen not just kids going down the hill, but there have been the parents and the middle aged too.”

The group teamed up, pooled their resources and formed the farmers. They’ve since provided snow for many areas and events throughout town. It’s unconventional, but they say it’s worth it.

“Yes, definitely, definitely. It’s been a community effort really, not just us,” Hanson said. “To see the smiles on everyone’s faces and you hear them, hollering and hooting going down the hill it really makes you feel good knowing you helped make it happen.”

Their goal is to keep the sledding hill filled with snow from Thanksgiving to St. Patrick’s Day, weather permitting. The city of Whitehall provides them the water to make it possible, but now, they’ve run into another issue.

It’s too cold.

The sledding hill, like Goldilocks bowl of porridge, soon won’t be too cold, won’t be too hot, but just right.

Thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club, the city of Whitehall now has plans to build a fire pit and redesign the entire area encompassing the sledding hill.

“On a day like today when it’s ten degrees, like it is right now, I wish it was here,” Salter said. “To create a community area for the entire community to come and gather and enjoy the sledding hill in the winter. To enjoy the beautiful view in the summer, we’re really grateful that the Rotary has made that significant contribution.”

It’s a donation they hope helps to fuel the growing downtown area for years to come.

“We just love to see a thriving downtown. This will make it thrive even more in another, a focal point for the downtown business district of Whitehall. The more families, the more kids, the more excitement you can create downtown the better,” Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club President Ryan Briegel said. “It’s just going to be a great addition to make to tie in the whole city and make it a focal point of the city and it’s going to be great for the community.”

The project is moving right along and is currently out for bids. The city expects it will be completed in time for next winter.

“This is just a wonderful area, we’re living in paradise here in the beautiful White Lake area,” Salter said. “It can’t happen soon enough to please me.”