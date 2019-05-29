Muskegon County

Water main break closes Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Water main break closes Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of a Muskegon thoroughfare are shut down while crews work to fix a busted pipe that's sent water shooting across the roadway.

The water main break was discovered Wednesday morning on Lakeshore Drive near Vanderlinde Street in Muskegon, according to police.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

Officers say westbound Lakeshore Drive is closed while employees with the Muskegon Department of Public Works repair the break. The intersection of Vanderlinde Street and Lakeshore Drive is also closed.

It's unclear what led to the leak or when the roadway will reopen.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries