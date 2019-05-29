Water main break closes Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Muskegon Department of Public Works employees respond to a water main break on Lakeshore Drive. (May 29, 2019) [ + - ] Video

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of a Muskegon thoroughfare are shut down while crews work to fix a busted pipe that's sent water shooting across the roadway.

The water main break was discovered Wednesday morning on Lakeshore Drive near Vanderlinde Street in Muskegon, according to police.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

Officers say westbound Lakeshore Drive is closed while employees with the Muskegon Department of Public Works repair the break. The intersection of Vanderlinde Street and Lakeshore Drive is also closed.

It's unclear what led to the leak or when the roadway will reopen.