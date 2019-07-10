Water contamination in two Muskegon area locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County residents may have to temporarily find a new spot to swim.

GVSU Annis Water Resources Institute issued a contamination advisory starting Tuesday for Maple Park on the north side of White Lake in Montague due to high bacteria levels.

Duck Lake State Park Beach, also registering high bacteria levels, has been closed. There is no set date regarding the reopening of the beach.

With hot and humid temperatures returning to West Michigan, local residents will have to find a different spot to cool off while the contamination threat persists.

