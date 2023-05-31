GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let someone else make breakfast, watch high-flying demonstrations and check out some classic cars — all while raising money for a good cause.

The 27th Annual Muskegon Care Affaire, benefiting Wings of Mercy, is June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Executive Air Transport at the Muskegon County Airport. This year, parking will be free.

Wings of Mercy works to increase health care access, said Grace Spelde, the organization’s managing director.

“There are geographic barriers that keep people from getting to the health care they need,” Spelde said. “We have pilots who donate their time and their aircraft to take people from the airport closest to where they live to the airport closest to where they can get the best care possible, all free of charge.”

Donations to Wings of Mercy fund fuel for the pilots, who use their private planes.

The pandemic has changed the way Wings of Mercy helps those in need.

“Traditionally, we have helped people with financial difficulty,” Spelde said. “At this point, there are people who just cannot travel due to their immune systems or the fact that they just can’t take the long delays in the airports.”

At the event in June, there will be a lot to do.

You can register for the Run for Wings 5K, which you can either run or walk.

You can also dig into a pancake breakfast while watching the skies: The Hooligans, a flight demonstration team, will demonstrate flying formations and display planes on the ground.

The West Michigan Street Rod Association will bring back the Classic Car Show, too.

You can learn more about the event here and sign up for the 5K here.