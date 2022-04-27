BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man who was wanted by police for assault with intent to murder has been found.

Michigan State Police tweeted on Wednesday that Ryan Neil Lummen was found dead on April 9 in the woods in Blue Lake Township, north of Muskegon.

State police had been searching for Lummen since March, when they said he was wanted for assault with intent to murder after an incident that happened March 16 in the Lakewood Club area of Muskegon County. At the time, police reported Lummen was armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they will not know how Lummen died until the autopsy report comes back, which could take several weeks.