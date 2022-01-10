W. MI marijuana company donates portion of profits to nonprofits

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Owners of Timber Cannabis Co. in West Michigan hope giving back to the community will help change the narrative around cannabis.

Timber Cannabis Co. has been open for about a year now, and it’s getting ready to open its fourth location this month. It has already given thousands of dollars in profits back to the community, saying it’s all part of their “culture of good.”

“We are a cannabis company, but at the end of the day, we are here to serve the community,” said Brelynn Woodrick, the general manager at the Muskegon location.

With locations in Muskegon, Allegan, Big Rapids, and soon Sturgis, the success of the business has a direct impact on those communities.

“I feel like if you have the opportunity to give, and some companies don’t have the opportunity to give money, but you can give the opportunity of your time,” Woodrick said.

Woodrick said they are fortunate enough to do both — volunteering with local organizations and providing thousands of dollars in grants for local nonprofits.

“The first quarter is for social equity programs in Michigan. During the second quarter, we donate towards LGBTQ or mental health organizations. The third quarter is targeted towards veteran groups. Then the fourth quarter, which we just had, is for food security,” Woodrick said.

The cannabis company also donated money to help plant trees for Arbor Day, feed the community during the holidays and support GoFundMe campaigns that work to get people released from prison on nonviolent drug charges.

“Unfortunately, cannabis does not have a clean past, specially affecting communities of color being incarcerated for marijuana charges,” said Woodrick.

Timber Cannabis Co. believes there is an opportunity to change the narrative. By supporting medical research, social equity programs and creating new partnerships, the company hopes to shape a more positive future.

“It’s just such a new industry. I think we are really going to be able to give back a lot more in the future,” said Woodrick.

The company is always looking for nonprofits to volunteer at and support. Recommendations can be made online or at one of its locations.