W. MI greenhouses eye May 1 as potential opening day

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Greenhouses represent just one type of business forced to close by the governor’s closure of all non-essential businesses.

The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council recently gave Gov. Gretchen Whitmer an action plan, saying how they could operate safely, if given the chance come May 1. They’re hoping they’ll be given a chance to try.

Mark Weesies, the owner of Weesies Brothers Garden Center & Landscaping near Montague, says what’s left of his staff is busy preparing for the possibility of an approaching opening day.

“We’re busy working on those measures right now. Our stores are closed so we have a lot of time but we’re working on implementing every safety measure we can take for the general public,” Weesies said. “We’re just looking at that May 1 date and hoping we can open then.”

Weesies argues his garden shops should be allowed to reopen after making necessary safety measures. Those include arrows painted on the floor to direct foot traffic one way, widened aisles, other paint marking near the checkout to keep customers away from each other, plexiglass shields installed near the registers to protect cashiers, ventilated ceilings and walls inside the greenhouses to increase airflow as well as the possibility of curbside, contactless and online ordering.

“We can keep people 6 feet apart. We can monitor how many people we have in the store. I really believe we can protect our cashiers and our customers very easily at all of our stores,” Weesies said. “I know when this virus first appeared, we maybe believed it would blow over quickly. We now know that’s not the case. We’re doing all we can to make the experience safe for everyone involved and hopefully we can get back to work soon.”

In a press release issued Monday, the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council said the greenhouse industry represents a central part of Michigan’s agricultural economy, employing more than 9,000 people statewide while contributing $740 million to the state’s economy each year.

At Weesies, they’ve felt the economic impact too. They had to have cut more than half of their employees while losing out on sales during the entire month of April — a month they say is critical for the industry.

“We typically open all our retail stores April 1. We also start shipping wholesale around April 1, so we’ve lost all the retail sales from April,” Weesies said. “We do 70-80% of our sales in the months of April and May. So missing April is tough. If we have to miss any of May, it’s going to be a lot tougher.”

If things don’t open to the public soon, Weesies believes they will soon have to start dumping plants. They haven’t had to yet, but as their greenhouses continue reaching capacity the threat exists.

“We are allowed to keep transplanting and keep growing the plants, and that’s the hard part. We’re able to keep growing the plants but we can’t sell them. So, our greenhouses are filling up, we have about five acres of greenhouses and they are, we are almost completely full,” Weesies said. “The demand is there, people call us, and they want to be here. We understand the governors order trying to keep us all safe, it’s just very hard with little direction moving forward.

The Weesies have been in business in West Michigan for more than a century. In 110 years, they say they’ve never faced a threat to their livelihood quite like this one.

“It’s been tough having basically everything we do grounded,” Weesies said. “We’re going to be here next year regardless, but it does make us begin to worry when we just have no sales in April. No landscaping, no retail. It’s different than anything we’ve ever faced.”

Something else they’ve never done, offer online ordering to customers. Weesies explains customers will be able to order and pay for their plants online and pick them up contact free.

The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council hopes the changes the Weesies and many other greenhouses in the area, like Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale and Andy Mast Greenhouses in Grand Rapids, have made will be enough to sway the governor to allow them to open their doors May 1.

