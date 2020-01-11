Video: Old B.C. Cobb power plant demolished

The B.C. Cobb power plant on M-120 in Muskegon is demolished. (Courtesy Brad Laventure – Jan. 11, 2020)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The old B.C. Cobb power plant in Muskegon crumbled to the ground Saturday morning in a controlled demolition blast.

Video posted online shows the boiler house along M-120 collapse away from Muskegon Lake.

The former coal-fired plant opened in 1948 and was shut down in April 2016 amid a push for cleaner energy.

Consumers Energy then sold it to Forsite Development, which organized the demolition. A spokesperson for Forsite said the initial plan was to bring down the boiler house mechanically, but it was ultimately decided that a controlled explosion would be safer.

With the boiler house — the largest structure still on the site — gone, Forsite says the next step will be preparation for development. The plan is to build a deep-water marine terminal for cross-lake shipping.

Authorities had warned drivers that the demolition could result in loud noises and dust along M-120 Saturday morning.

