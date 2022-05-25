MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the names of a woman and man killed in a murder suicide that happened on Saturday in Muskegon.

Julius Aveeon Scott, a 22-year-old man, shot and killed Franktris Reshell Stewart, a 44-year-old woman, during an argument. Scott then turned the gun on himself. It happened at a home on 7th Street near West Forest Avenue.

Officers arrived for reports of a shooting and found both Scott and Steward dead at the scene.

Detectives with Muskegon Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.