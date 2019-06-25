Utility worker hit by vehicle in Muskegon Co.

Muskegon County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A utility worker received minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Muskegon County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of West Norton Avenue.  

Norton Shores Police Lt. Marc VanderStelt says a vehicle was pulling into a private drive between Popeyes and Discount Tire.

VanderStelt says the driver didn’t see the utility worker, who was leaning into a manhole. The driver then bumped into the worker, he said.

The worker refused treatment from medical personnel at the scene, according to VanderStelt.

