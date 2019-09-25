USPS worker charged with mail theft in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A United States Postal Service employee is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing two months’ worth of mail in Muskegon County.

Andrew M. Chopp, Jr. is charged with theft of mail matter by a postal employee, according to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Federal authorities say between March 11 and May 1, Chopp stole cash and other valuable contents from letters, packages, bags and mail in Muskegon County.

If convicted, Chopp faces up to 5 years in prison and 3 years of probation when he’s released. He would also have to pay restitution and up to $250,000 in fines.