Authorities investigate a crash on US-31 in Muskegon Township on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a crash on US-31 near Muskegon Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash on southbound US-31 after Holton Road in Muskegon Township was first reported around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The southbound lanes of US-31 after Holton Road are closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

A News 8 crew at the scene reports that it appears a car went off the roadway and struck a tree.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any reports of injuries.

