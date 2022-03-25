MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire Friday morning in Muskegon.

It happened at 9:24 a.m. on Dyson Street near Dale and Forest Avenue.

Two residents of the home needed immediate treatment after the fire for burns and smoke inhilation, said Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis.

It took firefighters several hours to put out the fire, he said.

The fire is under investigation, and the cause is still unknown. Officials did not release the condition of the residents.