GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County man with a “long history of unabated criminal sexual misconduct’’ has been sentenced 24 years in federal prison for trying to get a girl to send him pornographic images of herself.

John Edward Suarez left the 13-year-old girl voicemails in 2022 with sexually explicit and threatening messages — all while on parole for sexual assault, court records show.

She reportedly wasn’t the only one. Investigators determined that Suarez had nine chats with other girls between the ages of 9 and 15 that included repeated requests to send him pornographic photos, court records show.

Suarez, 55, pleaded guilty in April to attempted enticement of a minor.

In addition to prison, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney hit Suarez with a $5,100 special assessment and ordered that he spend 10 years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

“This defendant has demonstrated that he is unwilling and unable to stop committing sexual crimes against children,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin K. Lane wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“Those who are contemplating offending as the defendant has done must understand the legal system will not tolerate this type of behavior and the consequences will be appropriately severe,’’ Lane wrote.

Suarez was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Allegan County in 1993, which sent him to prison. He also has a 2016 conviction for assaulting a child in Muskegon County.

“Child sexual exploitation crimes, including attempted enticement of a minor, are among the most serious offenses there are,’’ Lane wrote.

Defense attorney Sean R. Tilton wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Suarez is remorseful.

“He apologizes to the victim and anyone harmed by his actions,’’ Tilton wrote. “He does not want to spend the rest of his life in prison.’’