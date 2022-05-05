MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Trinity Health Muskegon and the union representing its nurses have reached a contract deal.

Trinity Health Muskegon, the new name for Mercy Health Muskegon, announced Thursday that it has reached a collective bargaining agreement with SEIU Healthcare Michigan.

The contract starts now and runs for four years. The hospital system did not say exactly what’s in it, but did say it “addresses nurse compensation” and that it’s meant to improve employee recruitment and retention.

“This is an important step forward for the future of our hospital and the health care heroes who keep it running every single day,” Trinity Health Muskegon President Gary Allore said in a statement. “This result could not have been achieved without the hard work, time, energy and commitment from both parties. I am very pleased with this outcome, and I am grateful for everyone who had a helping hand in reaching this agreement.”

The contract is the result of more than a year of negotiations between the hospital and union. Health care workers had complained of underpayment, with some saying they hadn’t gotten a raise in years, and said that was pushing some to leave for other jobs. They also said the hospital was short-staffed during the pandemic and it was hard to get equipment and PPE.

As negotiations dragged on, workers threatened in February to picket.