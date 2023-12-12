MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Trial is underway in Muskegon County for a woman accused in the starvation death of her 15-year-old son.

Shanda Vander Ark is charged with open murder and first-degree child abuse.

Her son, Timothy Ferguson, who prosecutors say had “some sort of incapacity or mental incapacity” was found dead at the family’s Norton Shores home in July of 2022. He weighed just 69 pounds. An autopsy determined he died from dehydration and extreme emaciation due to malnutrition and starvation. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Vander Ark allegedly denied Timothy food, fed him only bread or bread soaked in hot sauce, poured hot sauce down his throat and placed him in an ice bath the day before his death — believed to be the cause of the hypothermia — prosecutors said in court in 2022. He was also forced to sleep in a closet with an alarm on the door.

An assistant prosecutor earlier said Vander Ark chose to essentially torture the child.

Opening statements are expected Wednesday and the trial is scheduled to last all week.

If convicted, Vander Ark faces up to life in prison. Vander Ark has a 21-year-old son who also faces a charge of first-degree child abuse in the case. A trial date is pending.