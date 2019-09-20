Train hits truck in Norton Shores; no injuries

A truck was damaged after hitting a train in Norton Shores Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Liz Smith GNP via ReportIt)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and train in Norton Shores.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Airline Connection between Seaway Drive and Airline Highway. The road is commonly called Seaway Crossover, according to Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale.

Gale said there was damage to rear passenger side of the truck. The driver, a 20-year-old Norton Shores resident, was not injured.

There were no other reports of injuries.

It’s unclear if the guard rails were down at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.