Track chairs ease access at Muskegon State Park

A still image taken from Michigan DNR video showing a track chair in use at Muskegon State Park.

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People who have a tough time getting around can more easily enjoy the beach at Muskegon State Park can with the addition of donated track chairs.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the motorized wheelchairs, which have treads, can handle trails, sand and up to 8 inches of water.

The chairs are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They are free to borrow.

The chairs were donated by the Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation, named for Kali Pung, who was paralyzed in 2006.

The foundation also donated track chairs to the state parks at Maybury, Tahquamenon Falls, Belle Isle and Waterloo.

