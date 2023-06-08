MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon’s South Pierhead Lighthouse, which dates back to 1903, will offer tours to the public this summer, the Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy announced Thursday.

Tours will include a history of the lighthouse, a presentation of lighthouse artifacts and the chance to climb the steps to the working lantern room and look out at the harbor. They are run by MLC, a nonprofit.

The lighthouse will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.

A tour costs $5 for adults or $3 for veterans or students.

As part of the Muskegon Lighthouse Project, the city of Muskegon will eventually take ownership of the South Pierhead Lighthouse, as well as the 1930 South Break Wall Lighthouse.

*Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the days the lighthouse would be open. We regret the error, which has been fixed.