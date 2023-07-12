MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A new vacation rental property in Muskegon is proving you don’t need a big house to feel at home. Tiny Digs Lakeshore, situated across from Muskegon Lake and halfway between Lake Michigan and downtown, features seven family-owned tiny houses.

“Muskegon is growing in leaps and bounds right now and has been for several years. We wanted to be part of that growth,” said Pam Westra, owner of Tiny Digs.

Westra, her husband Bruce and their son Kevin first came up with the idea for a tiny home rental community when Kevin moved to Portland, Oregon, where tiny houses were taking off.

“We started a property out there that has 12 houses at it and has been functioning for 6.5 years now quite successfully,” Westra said.

As the tiny house trend moved east, she and her husband decided Michigan would be the perfect place to start another property.

“We are from West Michigan. My husband grew up here, actually went to high school here in Muskegon. We wanted to come back home and to family and friends,” Westra explained.

She added that they wanted to increase the prevalence of tiny homes in Michigan.

“Hopefully, eventually, this kind of sustainable, more eco-friendly housing will become available to people, so we’re bringing the idea through lodging to Michigan. There’s a very big housing shortage in the U.S., as are most places around the world, so I think tiny houses are a great alternative to that.”

The Tiny Digs Lakeshore in Muskegon. (July 12, 2023)

Each Tiny Digs Lakeshore Community rental home is individually themed and adorned with hand-picked decor. Westra said they aim to combine old with new, with many furnishings coming from antique stores, estate sales, and thrift shops.

The rentals include a Tiki Hut, Lake House, Heritage House, Vineyard House, Garden House, Log Cabin and Farmhouse. There are also grills, a fire pit, hammocks and yard games. In addition to taking up less physical space, the houses also leave a smaller environmental footprint.

“We have very energy efficient mini splits here on the property and just the concept of tiny houses on wheels, they’re very eco-friendly because the footprint is very small, so if more people were living in a smaller domain, they would be having an environmental impact that’s friendly so that is part of our focus,” Westra said.

Westra is already onto a new project called ‘The Hive’ in Luther, which she won funding for through Airbnb’s ‘OMG! Fund.’

“The Hive will be a human size skep, which is a beehive, a medieval times wicker basket beehive. Although this isn’t a wicker basket, it’s a very unique structure, but it will look like a wicker domed basket.” Westra explained. “People can learn about saving the bees, learning about saving the planet, and actually learning about super adobe sandbag construction of structures because that’s very eco-friendly also.

There is a large, older house that sits on the property, which Westra plans to make ADA-accessible in the fall.

If you want to learn more about Tiny Digs Lakeshore, you can read more or book a rental property here.