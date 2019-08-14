Thief steals WWII relics off Muskegon warship museum

security image of man walking on LST 393

A surveillance image posted by USS LST 393 Veterans Museum shows the man police want to talk to in connection to the Aug. 3 thefts. (USS LST 393 Veterans Museum/Facebook)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the person who stole priceless World War II memorabilia off a warship docked in downtown Muskegon.

On its Facebook page Wednesday, USS LST 393 Veterans Museum posted a surveillance image of the man they say police want to talk to in connection to the Aug. 3 theft.

The nonprofit group says someone stole hats, buttons, medals, patches and other items from the museum, some of which was directly ripped off WWII uniforms that were on display.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750.

