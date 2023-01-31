MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.

Earlier this month, the Muskegon Museum of Art opened its latest exhibition, called “David Lubbers: The Mysterious Landscape,” which showcases some of Lubbers’ most otherwordly shots.

“They’re natural phenomena, but you can’t quite understand them or they’re in a very strange and unusual location,” the museum’s director of collections and archives Art Martin explained.

Art piece from the Muskegon Museum of Art’s collection on photographer David Lubbers. (Jan. 31, 2023)

Lubbers’ work is on display in the Muskegon Museum of Art and at Grand Valley State University. GVSU’s exhibit focuses solely on Michigan landscapes, whereas Muskegon will showcase photographs from across the country, specifically in the Southwest. The gallery includes shots of Death Valley, narrow canyons and stones carved by the forces of nature, which Lubbers took a special interest in during his time as a photographer.

Martin said one of the most interesting parts regarding the gallery is the fact that Lubbers still works in a darkroom rather than using digitally-generated prints for his work.

“You can tell that someone labored and taxed over them,” Martin said.

Before dedicating his life to photography, Lubbers spent his life in the state of Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1973 before teaching in the Grand Rapids Public School System for 12 years. Martin said the Michigan state connection is something he’s proud to showcase.

“To have an exhibit like this … it’s really rewarding for us to show that art is being made here,” Martin said.

“David Lubbers: The Mysterious Landscape” can be viewed at the Muskegon Museum of Art through May 14. GVSU’s exhibit of Lubbers will be open until April 29 at the L.V. Eberhard Center in Grand Rapids.