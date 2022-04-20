MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the identities of two men who were shot in Muskegon on Monday.

Laquon Robinson, 31, was shot in the head around 6:40 p.m. at a home on Emerald Street near E Apple Avenue. He was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene. He later died at a local hospital.

The second victim was identified as 20-year-old Junius Evans. He was shot around 10:22 p.m. on Glen Oaks Drive near Marquette Avenue. He was also found unresponsive but died on the scene because of the gunshot.

Both shootings are still being investigated by MPD detectives. They say so far there is no proof that the incidents are related. The shootings are not believed to be random and MPD says it does not believe there is any danger to the public.