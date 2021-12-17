Teen’s drowning death in October ruled accidental

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of investigation, authorities have determined the manner of death for an 18-year-old woman from South Haven who drowned in Lake Michigan near Muskegon in October.

On Friday, the City of Muskegon Department of Public Safety confirmed that through toxicology and autopsy it was determined that Taleah Lowe died as the result of an accidental drowning.

On Oct. 14, authorities were sent to the beach at Pere Marquette Park around 10:45 p.m. on reports of a swimmer struggling in a rip current.

The Coast Guard responded by boat and helicopter while first responders worked from the beach, in the water by boat and air searching for the teenager. Lowe’s body was found a few hours later in the water. Officials said they attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful.

The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office, but that office declined to investigate due to insufficient evidence.