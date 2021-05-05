Teen working to reach goal of becoming female Eagle Scout

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD)– A Mona Shores teen is working to reach her long-time goal of becoming an Eagle Scout.

18-year-old Sam West has wanted to be part of boy scouts for as long as she can remember. She achieved that goal in the spring of 2019, when the organization began allowing girls to join the Boy Scouts of America. She’s been a part of Troop 1053 for two years now.

“I’ve always loved the idea of becoming a boy scout like going outdoors and camping and it’s been a lot of fun doing a bunch of different things and learning all this stuff and I really appreciate being able to actually be a part of this,” West said.

Now, she’s working towards a new goal. It’s a ranking that only about 8% of scouts earn and West only knows of one other female in her troop that has become an Eagle. There’s a long list of requirements that come with earning the rank, including a service project. West decided to highlight medical workers for everything they’ve done this past year.

Sam West, of Boy Scout Troop 1053 is working to collect 2,021 thank you cards to sent to healthcare workers as she works to become an Eagle Scout

“COVID’S been crazy and the pandemic’s been taking over our lives and it’s just- the healthcare workers and the medical field in general has just been doing so much to help us and it’s just been, well it’s been crazy for everyone and I just wanted to show our appreciation,” she explained.

Through May 10, West will be working to collect a total of 2,021 thank you cards to send to staff at Mercy Health. She’s gotten 7 schools involved so far, and is planning to reach out to churches and businesses as well.

Cards can be sent to 2743 Henry St. PMB #404, Muskegon, MI 49441.