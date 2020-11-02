Teen killed, man injured in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Muskegon Saturday night — One of the victims, a teenager, died near the scene.

Muskegon police says they responded to a call of shots fired around 8:20 p.m. on Emerson Avenue near Kingsley Street.

When they arrived to the scene, officers were told a 33-year-old man of Muskegon was shot in the neck and showed up at an urgent care facility. He then was taken to a hospital emergency room. Since then, he has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were searching the scene, they found a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley between Emerson Avenue and East Forest Avenue. The teen died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Department of Public Safety at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.