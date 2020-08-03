Teen killed, 1 injured in Muskegon Heights shooting

by: WOODTV.com staff

Police are investigating after a shooting in Muskegon Heights Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Muskegon Heights, according to police.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department said the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Woodcliffe Drive near Summit Avenue.

It started when two teens got into a fight then began shooting at each other, according to MHPD.

One of the teens was killed and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

