Teen killed, 1 injured in Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Muskegon Heights, according to police.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department said the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Woodcliffe Drive near Summit Avenue.

It started when two teens got into a fight then began shooting at each other, according to MHPD.

One of the teens was killed and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

