Teen injured in rollover crash on US-31 near Whitehall

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A car struck a tree after rolling over on US-31 in Whitehall Township Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Michigan State Police)

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was injured after a rollover crash on US-31 in Muskegon County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on US-31 and White Lake Drive in Whitehall Township.

Michigan State Police said an 18-year-old Montague woman lost control of her vehicle, rolled over and struck a tree.

She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition, according to state police.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, US-31 was closed for nearly an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links