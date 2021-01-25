Teen injured in rollover crash on US-31 near Whitehall

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was injured after a rollover crash on US-31 in Muskegon County.
It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on US-31 and White Lake Drive in Whitehall Township.
Michigan State Police said an 18-year-old Montague woman lost control of her vehicle, rolled over and struck a tree.
She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition, according to state police.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, US-31 was closed for nearly an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.